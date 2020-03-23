Kirkland Lake reduces output at Detour Lake Mine to guard against COVID-19

Kirkland Lake Gold President & CEO Anthony Makuch, center, accompanied by CFO Philip Yee, left, rings a ceremonial bell as their company's stock begins trading on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. says it is cutting back operations at its recently purchased Detour Lake Mine in northern Ontario to protect employees and their communities from the COVID-19 virus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP - Richard Drew