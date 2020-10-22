Goldman Sachs subsidiary pleads to US charges in 1MDB probe

FILE - In this May 14, 2015 file photo, construction workers chat in front of a billboard for state investment fund 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) at the fund's flagship Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. A subsidiary of Goldman Sachs has pleaded guilty to federal charges in the U.S. and agreed to pay more than $2 billion in a foreign corruption probe tied to a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund that was looted of billions of dollars. The company, Goldman Sachs Malaysia, entered the plea in federal court in Brooklyn borough of New York on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Joshua Paul, File)