S&P/TSX composite up as energy sector climbs, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO - Gains in the energy sector helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 33.54 points at 17,052.64.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 164.52 points at 29,428.00. The S&P 500 index was up 2.27 points at 3,559.81, while the Nasdaq composite was down 46.33 points at 11,808.64.
The Canadian dollar traded for 76.34 cents US compared with 76.51 cents US on Friday.
The January crude oil contract was up 36 cents at US$42.78 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up three cents at US$2.80 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$42.00 at US$1,830.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was down five cents at US$3.24 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)