Court OK's $800M settlement for MGM Resorts, Vegas victims

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2018, file photo, survivors return to the scene of a mass shooting on the first anniversary in Las Vegas. A judge in Nevada has approved a total of $800 million in payouts from casino company MGM Resorts International and its insurers to more than 4,400 relatives and victims of the Las Vegas Strip shooting that was the deadliest in recent U.S. history. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)