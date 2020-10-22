Purdue Pharma pleas could bolster efforts for Canadian opioid class action

OxyContin pills are arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. on Feb. 19, 2013. A Canadian class action against opioid makers will start the process of getting certified in a hearing next month, a key test on how courts here will handle a case that is making waves in the U.S. The upcoming hearing in Quebec comes after this week’s news that Purdue Pharma, the company behind OxyContin, will plead guilty to federal criminal charges in the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Toby Talbot