Privacy activists in EU file complaints over iPhone tracking

FILE-In this Sept. 25, 2015 file photo people wait in front of the Apple store in Munich, Germany. IDFA (Apple’s Identifier for Advertisers) allows Apple and all apps on the phone to track a user and combine information about online and mobile behaviour. Just like for cookies, this would require the users’ consent under EU law. Apple places these tracking codes without the knowledge or agreement of the users. noyb therefore filed two complaints against the company. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)