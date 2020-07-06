Ford revives Bronco brand, aims at Jeep's big off-road sales

This photo provided by Ford Motor Co. shows a 1967 Ford Bronco T67-515. Ford is reviving the Bronco SUV brand in an effort to cash in on the rugged U.S. off-road vehicle market now owned by Jeep. Ford believes the Bronco name will evoke good memories from its off-road heritage during a three-decade run that ended in 1996. (Courtesy of Ford Motor Co. via AP)