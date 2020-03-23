Toronto, Ontario and Vancouver real estate boards urge suspension of open houses

Real estate for sale signs are shown in Oakville, Ont. on December 1, 2018. The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is urging it realtors to stop holding open houses because of the COVID-19 pandemic, following a similar move by the Greater Vancouver Area board last week. TRREB says that while the decision to hold open houses is up to realtors and their clients, the board will suppress information about the in-person showings on its listing system and website. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan