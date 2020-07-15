Confirmed US virus cases rise amid new global restrictions

Guardia Civil officers patrol on the street at the resort of Magaluf, in Punta Ballena town, on the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca, Spain, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Authorities in Spain's Balearic Islands are pulling the plug on endless drunken nights to the beat of techno music by closing bars and nightclubs in beachfront areas popular with young and foreign visitors. (AP Photo/Francisco Ubilla)