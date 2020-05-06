ADP: More than 20 million jobs vanished in April

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 15, 2020, file photo, an Illinois Department of Employment Security office is closed in Chicago. At least a half-dozen states, including Illinois, already have notified the federal government that they could need to borrow billions of dollars to pay unemployment benefits because their own trust funds are running out of money. Though the shortfalls won't prevent unemployed workers from getting government aid, the federal loans could lead to higher taxes for businesses in future years to repay the debt. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)