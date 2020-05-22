Q-and-A: More showrooms, digital mirrors among ways COVID-19 may change retail

A woman shops at an Artizia clothing store on its first weekend open after a lengthy closure due to COVID-19, in Vancouver on May 17, 2020. Nobody can predict exactly how COVID-19 will reshape our lifestyles in the long term, but in Canada's retail sector it's certain that nothing will ever be quite the same. New physical distancing rules and an explosion in online shopping orders have changed habits across all demographics in a matter of weeks, and there's no turning back, which is why two industry observers at KPMG see a world of new technologies influencing a seismic shift in how we shop. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck