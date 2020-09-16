Bombardier to pocket less than expected in sale of railway division to Alstom SA

The Bombardier Transport offices are seen in St-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que. on February 17, 2020. Bombardier Inc. expects to pocket less than it first anticipated in the sale of its train division to French company Alstom SA. The Montreal-based company says it expects net proceeds of about US$4 billion including US$585 million in Alstom shares for a fixed subscription price of 47.50 euros per share. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz