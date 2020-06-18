Indigenous bank workers still face barriers despite employer efforts, says study

Bank buildings are photographed in Toronto's financial district on June 27, 2018. A new study says significant barriers continue to exist when it comes to hiring, retetaining and promoting Indigenous workers in Canada's banking and financial sector. The report from the Canadian Human Rights Commission is based on data from a 2018 survey of 36 employers including the country's six largest banks, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Export Development Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin