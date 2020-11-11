TikTok asks court to intervene as Trump order looms

FILE - This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York. The popular video-sharing app TikTok, its future in limbo since President Donald Trump tried to shut it down earlier this fall, is asking a federal court to intervene. "With the November 12 CFIUS deadline imminent and without an extension in hand, we have no choice but to file a petition in court to defend our rights and those of our more than 1,500 employees in the US,” TikTok said in a written statement Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/File)