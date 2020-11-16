Universal and Cinemark agree to shorten theatrical window

This combination photo shows the Universal Studios globe on Aug. 5, 2019, in Orlando, Fla., left, and the Cinemark Century 16 movie theater in Aurora, Colo., on May 11, 2016. Universal Pictures and Cinemark announced Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, a multiyear agreement that guarantees three full weekends, or 17 days, of theatrical exclusivity for Universal and Focus Feature titles before a film can become available to rent on demand. Films that open to $50 million or more, however, will stay in theaters exclusively for five full weekends, or 31 days. (AP Photo)