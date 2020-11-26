EU parliament backs lobster deal and EU-US mini trade pact

FILE - In this Friday, March 13, 2020 file photo, Issac Nicoll packs lobsters for shipment at the Lobster Company in Kennebunkport, Maine. The European Union parliament on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 approved a mini trade deal with the United States, which includes the elimination of customs duties on U.S. lobster imports. The passage by a vote of with 638 votes for, 45 against and 11 abstentions was the last major political step for the deal to come into effect. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, FIle)