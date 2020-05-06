Spin Master reports net loss of US$27 million on supply chain issues

A person is silhouetted at the Spin Master toy and entertainment company in Toronto on January 29, 2019. Spin Master Corp. says it had a net loss of US$26.7 million in the first quarter as it struggled with supply chain issues and the COVID-19 outbreak. The company, which reports in U.S. dollars, says results for the quarter ending March 31 worked out to a loss of 26 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $20.9 million or 21 cents per share for the same quarter last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette