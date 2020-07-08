Air Transat signs deal to use jet fuel made from captured carbon dioxide

Air Transat aircrafts are seen on the tarmac at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, on April 8, 2020. Air Transat is looking to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions from its airplanes by using jet fuel made from kerosene in a process that captures carbon dioxide produced by large industrial emitters. The Montreal-based airline has signed an agreement with SAF+ Consortium, that is finalizing the fabrication of a pilot plant in Montreal East to make the kerosene. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson