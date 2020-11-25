S&P/TSX composite edges lower, while U.S. stock markets are mixed

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading as the financial, industrial and metals and mining sectors pulled back, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 2.94 points at 17,271.31.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 144.85 points at 29,901.39. The S&P 500 index was down 11.15 points at 3,624.26, while the Nasdaq composite was up 16.84 points at 12,053.63.
The Canadian dollar traded for 76.84 cents US compared with 76.73 cents US on Tuesday.
The January crude contract was up 48 cents at US$45.39 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down less than a penny at US$2.90 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$6.30 at US$1,810.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was down nearly a penny at US$3.29 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)