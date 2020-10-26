Feeding Houston's hungry: 1M pounds of food daily for needy

Volunteers load bags of food into the bed of a client's pick up truck in the drive thru line at the West Houston Assistance Ministries Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Houston. Demand for food in the Houston area, long subjected to the volatility of the oil industry, will probably continue without more government relief for jobless workers, said Mark Brown, CEO of WHAM which gives food to nearly 2,000 people each week. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)