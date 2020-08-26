No sweat: Dick's crushes 2Q as consumers focus on fitness

FILE - In this May 18, 2020 file photo, Gus Promollo delivers an order into a customer's trunk at Dick's Sporting Goods in Paramus, N.J. At home workouts and outdoor athletic activities are shaping up to be good business for Dick’s Sporting Goods. The retailer’s second-quarter results easily beat Wall Street’s expectations, Wednesday, Aug. 26, as consumers continue to focus on health and wellness while stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)