N.S. judge agrees with Mi'kmaq band, requires further talks on Alton Gas project

Mi'kmaq activist Ducie Howe carries a sign at an encampment near the Shubenacadie River, a 72-kilometre tidal river that cuts through the middle of Nova Scotia and flows into the Bay of Fundy, in Fort Ellis, N.S. on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. A Nova Scotia judge has ruled the operators of a project to store natural gas in underground caverns must delay their project until further talks with a Mi'kmaq community are complete. The Sipekne'katik First Nation argued last month before Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Frank Edwards that Alton Gas's consultations with the community were insufficient. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan