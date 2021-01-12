With Sheldon Adelson's death, Netanyahu loses key supporter

FILE - In this May 14, 2018 file photo, Sheldon Adelson attends the opening ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020, that U.S. casino magnate Sheldon Adelson “will forever be remembered” for his work strengthening ties between the U.S. and Israel. Adelson's death at 87 was announced earlier Tuesday. With Adelson's death, Netanyahu loses a staunch supporter who for the last four years had the ear of the American president and helped drive U.S. policy toward Israel. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner, File)