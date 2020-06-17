'Hamilton,' 'Phantom' will be off London stages until 2021

FILE - This Dec. 21, 2012 file photo shows Cameron Mackintosh, producer of the stage production of "Les Miserables" in Sydney, Australia for the premiere of the film version. Some of London’s biggest West End shows, including “Hamilton” and “The Phantom of the Opera,” won’t reopen until next year, producers announced Wednesday June 17, 2020, as arts bodies warned that Britain faces a “cultural catastrophe” because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Rob Griffith, File)