Wisconsin high court tosses out governor's stay-home order

FILE - In this April 24, 2020 file photo protesters gather for a rally against Gov. Tony Evers' extended stay-at-home order due to COVID-19, at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. The Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Gov. Evers' coronavirus stay-at-home order Wednesday, May 13, 2020 ruling that his administration overstepped its authority when it extended the mandate for another month without consulting legislators. (Amber Arnold/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, file)