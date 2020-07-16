Bank of America sees recessionary impacts 'deep into 2022'

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 file photo a Bank of America logo is attached to the exterior of the Bank of America Financial Center building, in Boston. Consumer banking giant Bank of America saw its profits drop by more than half in the second quarter, the bank reported Thursday, July 16, 2020, as the bank set aside billions of dollars to cover potentially bad loans caused by the pandemic. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)