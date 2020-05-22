Dominion Diamond proposes transaction to exit CCAA status, reopen Ekati mine

Heavy haulers move rock out of the Diavik diamond mine pit on the shore of Lac de Gras, approximately 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife, N.W.T. Saturday, July 19, 2003. The owner of Canada's first diamond mine has proposed a transaction that would allow it to exit court protection from creditors, provide short-term operating funds and allow it to restart the suspended Ekati mine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld