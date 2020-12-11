Siemens Canada workers will get a special $1,550 bonus for extra work during COVID-19

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Chief Executive Officer of Siemens USA Barbara Humpton and Siemens Canada chief executive Faisal Kazi, left, Monday, November 5, 2018 in Montreal. Siemens Canada says that it will pay out $3.4 million in one-time bonuses to Canadian workers in appreciation of their extra work during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz