Onex Corp. swings to profit as markets rebound following first-quarter plunge

The Onex Corporation logo is displayed at the company's annual general meeting in Toronto on May 10, 2012. Onex Corp. says it swung to a hefty profit in the second quarter, rebounding from segment losses of more than $1.1 billion in the first three months of the year as markets roared back in spite of the pandemic. The investment management firm, which reports in U.S. dollars, says net gains in Onex's private equity and credit investments rode the upswing to net earnings of $629 million, a 144 per cent jump from $258 million a year earlier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette