'New normals' imagined, tested as virus shutdowns relaxed

A runner exercises past a sign posted for a COVID-19 Testing drive-in site at the Rose Bowl, after the community recreation loop reopened to the public in Pasadena, Calif., Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Los Angeles County reopened its beaches Wednesday in the latest cautious easing of coronavirus restrictions that have closed most California public spaces and businesses for nearly two months. The move comes as California tentatively eases some stay-at-home restrictions. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)