Ontario businesses say temporary commercial evictions ban only a start

A restaurant in Toronto displays a "Take Out Only" sign on March 18, 2020. The Ontario government is putting a temporary ban on commercial evictions to help small business owners who are struggling to pay their rent amid the COVID-19 fallout. Doug Ford outlined the details at a press conference, saying the moratorium applies to small businesses who qualify for the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance program, where their revenues have dropped at least 70 per cent due to the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn