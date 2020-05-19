B.C. businesses want safe reopenings even if it means taking extra time

Owner Rosanna Petan wears a face shield and Jack Willis wears a face mask as she cuts his hair at Frank's Barbershop, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. British Columbia began phase two of the reopening of its economy Tuesday, allowing certain businesses that were ordered closed due to COVID-19 to open their doors to customers if new health and safety regulations are followed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck