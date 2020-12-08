UK-EU talks near collapse ahead of Johnson trip to Brussels

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier leaves the EU Borschette building after a meeting with Britain's chief negotiator David Frost in Brussels, Monday Dec. 7, 2020. One of the most intense days in the long-running Brexit trade negotiations started off with little good news about any progress on the talks Monday, with the United Kingdom and the European Union seemingly still stuck on the same issues that have dogged the standoff for months. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)