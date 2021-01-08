US consumer credit up 4.4% in November, best in 5 months

FILE - In this July 19, 2020, file photo, a long row of unsold 2020 Stelvio sports-utility vehicles sits at an Alfa Romeo dealership, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. U.S. consumer borrowing rose 4.4% in November 2020, its strongest showing in five months, led by strong gains in auto and student loans that offset a drop in credit card borrowing. The Federal Reserve said Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, that the rise represented an increase of $15.3 billion, the best showing since June. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)