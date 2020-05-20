Fed officials worried in April about toll of deep recession

FILE - This Jan. 14, 2010, file photo, shoes The Federal Reserve Building in Washington. Federal Reserve officials last month worried about the coronavirus pandemic's toll on the U.S. economy, especially its impact on the most vulnerable, expressing fears that a large number of small businesses may not be able to survive the shock. Minutes of the Fed’s April 28-29 2020 meeting released Wednesday, May 20, showed that Fed officials fully supported continuing to keep the central bank's benchmark interest rate at a record low near zero. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)