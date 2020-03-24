Ontario set to temporarily reduce hydro rates: source

Frozen trees are seen under Hydro-Quebec power lines on Thursday, January 31, 2019 in Levis, Que. Working from home is increasing electricity use during peak rates but Canadian residential customers aren't getting any breaks on their bills because of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

TORONTO - A senior Ontario government source says the premier will announce today that hydro rates will be temporarily lowered as many people work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The source, who wasn't authorized to discuss the announcement publicly, says it will be done by moving all of the current time-of-use pricing to off-peak rates.

As first reported by the Globe and Mail, it's expected families will save more than $20 per month, small businesses will save $150 and farms will save more than $300.

The new pricing structure will be in place for 45 days.

The source says the move will cost about $162 million.

Ontario has ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses in the province starting tonight.

