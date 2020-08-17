Calgary brewery hopes to overcome 'yuck factor' with beer made with wastewater

Alberta's first beer made with treated wastewater named "Village Blonde" and brewed as a collaboration between UCalgary's Advancing Canadian Water Assets (ACWA), Village Brewery and Xylem Inc. is shown in this undated handout photo. Village Brewery, which describes its blonde ale as crisp, dry and slightly fruity, is looking to convince beer lovers that a new batch made from reused Calgary wastewater tastes just as good. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, UCalgary Riley Brandt *MANDATORY CREDIT*