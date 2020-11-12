Correction: Virus Outbreak-Business Travel story

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2020, file photo, passengers walk through Salt Lake City International Airport, in Salt Lake City. Business travel might never look the same in the wake of the coronavirus. Consulting firm McKinsey and Co. says it took international business travel five years to recover after the 2008 recession. But this time, the ease of videoconferencing could put a permanent dent in corporate trips. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)