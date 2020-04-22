In an April 16 article The Canadian Press erroneously misspelled Aleem Jiwa's name.
Corrective to name in April 16 story on commercial rent
Corrective to name in April 16 story on rent
Most Popular
Articles
- Kelowna woman critically ill with COVID-19
- West Kelowna's third cannabis store opens
- Three Kelowna golf courses to open Wednesday
- The 1918 Spanish Influenza – a brief history
- Curve flattens as dough rises
- Westside Daze cancelled; IPE still on for now
- Virus-related layoffs at City of Kelowna now at 90
- Takeout pies baked in a ghost kitchen
- Kelowna students get 2,000-plus laptops, tablets from school district
- Wood Lake loop a great combination of two routes
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!
-
Apr 22
-
Apr 22
-
Apr 23
-
Apr 26
Online Poll
Is B.C. ready to loosen its lockdown?
You voted: