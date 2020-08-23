Gradual return to work at Montreal port after truce with employer

Striking Port of Montreal workers brave the elements to walk the picket line in Montreal on Monday, August 17, 2020. The gradual return to work of 1,125 longshore workers at the Port of Montreal's began Sunday allowing activities to resume after a 12-day strike. On Friday, the union representing dock workers and the employer announced they'd reached a truce, putting an end to a labour action that began Aug. 10, leaving thousands of containers untouched on the docks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson