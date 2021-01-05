World Bank sees subdued recovery in 2021 and plenty of risk

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2019 file photo, World Bank President David Malpass speaks during a news conference at the World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings in Washington. The World Bank on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 forecast that the global economy will see a subdued recovery this year from a devastating pandemic but warned that the near-term outlook is highly uncertain and growth could be harmed if infections keep rising and the rollout of vaccines is delayed.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)