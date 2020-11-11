New Yorker fires writer Jeffrey Toobin after Zoom incident

FILE - CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin leaves the Supreme Court after it finished the day's arguments on the health care law signed by President Barack Obama in Washington on March 27, 2012. The New Yorker has parted ways with longtime staff writer Toobin after he reportedly exposed himself during a Zoom conference last month. He had already been on suspension and is also on leave from CNN, where he has been a legal commentator. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)