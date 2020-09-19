The artworks of former UBC Okanagan students are featured in a new exhibition opening today at the Kelowna Art Gallery.
Fifteen celebrates the university campus’s 15th year and is also part of UBCO’s homecoming activities.
A diverse range of art and artists are featured in the exhibit, headlined by students who have continued their visual art and creative practice, and have made contributions to the arts community.
Fifteen is on exhibit until Nov. 15. UBC Okanagan alumni will receive complimentary admission at the Kelowna Art Gallery during Homecoming weekend, Sept. 25-27.
A related event, Family Sunday@Home, will take place on Sept. 27. Step-by-step art instruction, inspired by the exhibit, will be offered on Instagram. People can pick up a grab-and-go kit from the gallery during business hours the week before.
For more information about the exhibition, visit kelownaartgallery.com/fifteen