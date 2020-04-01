Kelowna rock band The Wild will play a live set on Facebook Saturday at noon to help launch their new album, Still Believe in Rock And Roll.
The band was slated to be touring Europe right now, but the COVID-19 pandemic stopped those plans.
Still Believe in Rock And Roll is the band's third album with King of This Town expected to be a standout track off the new album.
The Wild combine classic rock and roll, with blues and rockabilly influences and wide-ranging vocals from singer-guitarist Dylan Villain. Also in the band are Benny The Kid on guitar, Boozus on bass and vocals and one of the great drummer stage names of all time -- Crash Anderson on drums.
The band previously released GxDxWxB in 2015 and Wild at Heart in 2017.
Villian produced the album along with A-list producer/engineer Mike Fraser, who has worked with AC/DC, Metallica and Aerosmith, among others, and has been a big supporter of the band from the beginning.