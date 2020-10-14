The Kelowna Community Concert Association has pushed the start of its 2020-21 season from fall to next spring.
The association has been putting on a concert series since 1985. Performers have included choirs, orchestras, ballet and folk dance troupes, chamber and jazz ensembles, percussionists, vocal soloists, acrobats, and cabaret performances.
The new season will be just as diverse, organizers promise. Because of the pandemic, the schedule is tentative, but organizers are optimistic they can hold their shows with COVID-19 protocols in place at the Kelowna Community Theatre.
The Goh Ballet from Vancouver will launch the season March 4 with performances from well known works, such as the Nutcracker and Sleeping Beauty.
The Ulysses String Quartet with musicians from Canada, the United States and Taiwan will take to the stage April 13. The members of the group are now Fellows of the Juilliard School in New York.
Originally scheduled as the final concert of the season, Chicago-based Axiom Brass will now perform an eclectic mix of jazz and Latin music, string quartet transcriptions and original compositions on May 17. They have won major chamber music competitions in Europe, Asia and North America.
A Beatles tribute show is scheduled for Sept. 24 as the BeatleManiacs recreate the sound, look, energy and humour of the Beatles.
It’s back to the classics Nov. 14, with Young Beethoven, a concert celebrating the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth. Eleven Vancouver musicians will perform works he composed as a young man, before he vaulted into the pantheon of musical giants.
On Dec. 14, The 5 Browns on five grand pianos will perform classical, jazz and popular favourites. These five siblings are returning by popular demand.
Membership and other information is available at kelownacommunityconcerts.org