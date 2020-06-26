Kelowna-based piano bluesman Kenny "Blues Boss" Wayne has a new single out.
“I Don’t Want To Be The President” isn't about a particular president at the moment, but rather about all the visibility that goes along with the high-profile job.
However, Wayne continues in the song, he wouldn't mind being a mayor.
The song includes a rap verse by his son, Cory Spruell, which fits into the song quite naturally.
The song is from Wayne's 11th album, Go, Just Do It!, released earlier this year by Stony Plain Records.