In spite of COVID-19, Rotary Centre for the Arts “continues to strive to be the heart of Kelowna’s arts and culture experience,” says executive director Colleen Fitzpatrick.
“At this time, more than ever, we want to create opportunities for the community to feel connected. That’s why we have created online opportunities that help our community stay connected and share what we love – arts and culture. And where we are able, we continue to offer in-person arts programming for smaller, socially-distanced experiences.”
The downtown centre’s 12 tenants with performing and visual art studios are all open offering programming including the two newest studios that joined in July offering piano and vocal lessons to children – The Piano Room and the Frequency Vocal Studio.
“Unfortunately, we have had to postpone for the time being some of our free community programming such as our popular Jazz Jam nights on Thursdays, Wellness Wednesdays and our Open Mic nights of Fridays. However, other programs that we can offer with safe COVID measures in place are back, such as our Feel the Rhythm Drum Circle on Wednesdays and School of Blues on Thursday nights,” she said. “We are also working on a Jazz Series on Thursdays, presented by Creative BC, until we can bring our Jazz Jam format back.”
Some spring performances in the Mary Irwin Theatre have been moved to the spring of 2021.
“We are limited to what we can only offer to an audience of 50 at this time in the 325-person Mary Irwin Theatre, but we have shows booked for this fall: the Kelowna Out & Proud Film Festival, a New Vintage Theatre theatrical production called Dead Serious that sold out and Songs of the Southern Belles, a Nashville tribute show, on March 12-13, 2021. And we are the hub and host for Kelowna Culture Days offering 31 cultural events over a four-week period,” she said.
“We continue to add new shows and performances to our line-up slowly and cautiously. Our patrons can look forward to more shows being added including comedy, more film nights and during Christmas, a series of five holiday performances in December. We have also retrofitted the theatre for live-streaming and we have added Zoom capabilities to the theatre, our atrium and several of our rental rooms to better accommodate our patrons’ needs.”
The RCA also aims to support artists as much as possible during this time, said Fitzpatrick.
“One way we do this is through art exhibitions to showcase and sell their work. The public is welcome to view the art in our three exhibition spaces open daily at no charge. This month, patrons can view the art of Moozhan Ahmadzadegan, an emerging contemporary artist and designer; Michelle Behr’s Hope Card Series designed to promote hope for teens growing with mental health challenges; and Stephanie Perry and Ariane Kamps’ Natural Instinct exhibit.”
The impact on the 2020 budget was not insignificant but the community stepped in to help.
“To continue our ongoing success and to stay relevant, we are very grateful to the generous support of individuals, corporate partners and all levels of government for their support,” she said.
“We are also finding new funding opportunities for new projects as we deliver our programming differently or build new programs that enable us to continue to deliver on our mission to celebrate, nurture and promote the arts through diversity, entertainment and education.
“We have set up a Canada Helps campaign for COVID-19 emergency support for donations to enable us to provide more arts programming for more people in our community while also reducing rental costs for artists and performers, and ensuring our local artists get paid.”
Shortly after the start of the pandemic, the RCA created the RCA@Home series which includes a Virtual Cinema House where you can watch first-run and award-winning documentaries not available on any other platform every Friday and support the RCA at the same time, she said.
“Our online RCA Social Clubs are like a book club for arts and culture. You can join us every Tuesday for discussions on music, film and theatre, and with special guests as well in our live Art Talks series.”
For the third consecutive year, the RCA is acting as a Culture Days Hub, offering several of its spaces — free of charge — to artists and arts and cultural organizations in the community to run Culture Days’ activities at the end of September “and new activities running for another four weeks to the end of October.”
New for 2020-21 are:
— Arts education workshops for adults, such as Write Your Own Life Story taught by certified guided autobiography instructors.
— Music Therapy taught by two certified music therapists. One workshop will focus on a mental health/wellness group and the second will be a relaxation group.
— School tour programs will provide teachers, parents and students with online resources and classes in an Arts Discovery program.
“One of the six new online educational classes we are offering includes a partnership with the Bateman Foundation to provide 90th Birthday Robert Bateman Sketchbooks and drawing nature sketch classes for the classroom,” she said.
For more information, go to rotarycentreforthearts.com