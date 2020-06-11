The Kelowna Art Gallery has re-opened its doors and is gearing up to host week-long Art Adventures summer camps again this year.
The July camps will be at-home versions. The August camps will be at the gallery.
The July camps for children aged 6-10 will run on weekdays July 6-31.
The half-day August camps for kids aged 3-12 will run Aug. 4-28.
Children can expect to explore a variety of drawing, painting, printmaking, mixed media, and sculpture activities inspired by current exhibitions at the gallery.
The at-home camps will provide self-guided activities, with additional remote support, and culminate in a digital show-and-tell to cap off the week.
The camps will be led by two university students.
Senam Tsikata is a student in the Bachelor of Arts program at UBC Okanagan.
Abigail Wiens is a UBCO student
pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree with a minor in visual art.
The in-person camps will adhere to provincial health guidelines and are limited to eight participants to ensure safe social distancing practices are followed.
The cost for a week of at home camps is $100, or $80.for members. The cost for a week of half day in person camps at the gallery is $120, or $96 for members.
For more information, or to register, visit kelownaartgallery.com or call the gallery at 250-762-2226.