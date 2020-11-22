Some of the best video games to get and give this Christmas:
Family Friendly Titles
Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time
(Xbox One,PS4)
Rated E for Everyone
Pros: Classic platform action, great level design, great controls make platforming precise, new game-play mechanics, great art style, responsive controls, Unique challenges add replay value.
Cons: none
Paper Mario The Origami King
(Nintendo Switch)
Rated E for Everyone
Pros: Same great flat paper model art style that fans loved, humour-filled dialog, inventive boss style battles, immersive world with unique environments, simple combat to get the hang of. Incentive to explore the world.
Cons: none
3D Mario Collection
(Nintendo Switch)
Rated E for Everyone
Pros: Instant game collection with some of the greatest Mario titles, Super Mario 64 is still a classic game that still is solid all these years later, Mario Sunshine has some truly original level design and abilities, Mario Galaxy has interesting level design, new abilities and suits to wear. Great value for money.
Cons: none
Animal Crossing New Horizon
(Nintendo Switch)
Rated E for Everyone
Pros: Ability to create your own island and set up your town from scratch, ability to let your creative juices flow, tons of things to keep players busy. Each season brings new challenges and things to do. Different times of day have different sets of fish, insects etc to add to your collection. Friends can join in your island fun and you can visit theirs.
Cons: none
Mature Titles
Ghosts of Tsushima
(PS4,PS5). Rated M for Mature
Pros: Ultimate samurai experience, fluid combat system, ability to choose stealth or go in sword swing, solid story, beautiful and detailed Japanese locations, enemy variety and challenging encounters, loads of side missions that add to the story and lore of the game; boss battles are fun yet challenging.
Cons: none
Last of Us Part 2
(PS4, PS5). Rated M for Mature
Pros: Masterpiece of a story, astonishing detailed environments and characters, touching moments that will bring a tear to most, flowing combat, ability to explore areas your way. Enemies are varied, grotesque, and violent. Fitting swan song for the PS4.
Cons: none
Call of Duty Cold War
(Xbox One,Xbox Series X,S, PS4,PS5). Rated M for Mature
Pros: Action-packed single-player experience to make Michael Bay jealous, memorable story, action-packed soundtrack, cool side missions that require some sleuthing. Great graphics highlight next-generation systems. Zombies make a return. Multiplayer modes to keep players busy, always solid weaponry sounds,
Cons: A couple levels seem lower resolution then the other levels.
Watch Dogs Legion
(Xbox One, Xbox Series X,S, PS4, PS5). Rated M for Mature
Pros: Futuristic London setting, great visuals with next-generation console enhancements, diverse gameplay options, ability to hack everything from cars, cellphones to drones and more, ability to recruit anyone, different characters have different abilities, great story, lots of collectibles, interwoven story makes characters remember your actions, multiplayer options coming.
Cons: none
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
(Xbox One, Xbox Series X,S, PS4, PS5). Rated M for Mature
Pros: Fresh Viking setting, new gameplay mechanics, ability to choose male or female gameplay, ability to create your own settlement, Lore-based side missions are a blast, tons of things to do, new gameplay mechanics, varied upgrade paths, new abilities.
Cons: none
