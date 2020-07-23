A Kelowna Afro-fusion and hip hop artist has released a new single with a disco flavour. “Vice City Vibes (S.S.C.R.C.Y.)” from local artist Edge lands as a follow-up to his previous release, “11:11” — which sits at over 70,000 streams and counting.
Edge says “Vice City” is a a doting ode to the Abuja, Nigeria-born, Kelowna-based artistís childhood influence, Grand Theft Auto Vice City.
The song marks a crucial part of his creative journey, he says.
“It’s taken me awhile to find my sound, but this song is it. I feel the most comfortable and confident I’ve ever been in creating music.”
Edge’s music has been featured across more than 130 influential playlists across Spotify since his breakout release in 2018.